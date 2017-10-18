Newly-Renovated NDSCS Campus Safer and More Attractive for Prospective Students

The campus in Wahpeton recently completed a two-year, $13.3 million dollar renovation

WAHPETON, N.D. — The North Dakota State College of Science recently completed a renovation project on its Wahpeton campus.

The $13 million project took two years to complete and replaced five miles of pipes and sewers.

The project also repaired and replaced several campus streets and pedestrian walkways.

College officials say the project will go a long way to make the campus safe and more attractive to prospective students.

“We touched every parking lot, from either repairing or replacing it. We improved our pedestrian pathways and safety, which is a big focus on our campus as well,” said Dallas Fossum, Director of Facilities Management.

NDSCS was founded in 1903 and is the second–oldest two–year college in the United States.

The school offers degrees in over 80 academic fields.