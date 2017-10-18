Northwestern Mutual Cycling for a Cause

FARGO, ND — Cyclebar is partnering up with Northwestern Mutual to host a fundraiser in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

After employees at Northwestern Mutual found out a coworker was diagnosed with breast cancer, they decided to hold a fundraiser to raise funds and awareness for her disease.

Whether you are a first time rider or a cycling enthusiast, all are encouraged to pay $25 per seat.

Employees wanted to see a direct impact from their fundraiser so 100% of the proceeds are being donated.

“Everyone knows at least one relative that suffered through breast cancer and I just believe that spreading the word and calling people to action and getting people to be more active when it comes to finding cures, finding solutions, doing the research, is really important,” said Kelsey Knutson, who works at Northwestern Mutual and is also Miss Red River Valley.

The instructor and space was donated in support of Northwestern Mutual’s breast cancer awareness event.