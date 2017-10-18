West Fargo Mayor Goes Pink; How You Can Help Support ‘Real Men Wear Pink”

As a cancer survivor himself, Mattern says it is important for us as a community to come together and support one another

WEST FARGO, ND — Mayor Rich Mattern is one of the many men supporting breast cancer through his Real Men Wear Pink Campaign and now he’s making some colorful changes.

He added one bright pink streak to his hair for every $1,000 dollars raised and if he reaches $5,000, he will color all of his hair pink.

He says this was one simple and fun way for him to bring awareness to the metro.

“There’s a lot of people that have come through cancer and we should celebrate that,” said Mayor Mattern. “There are still a lot of people that have cancer and don’t make it and that have some other problems. So we need to do more research on all forms of cancer to get rid of them. This is my small part to do that.”

“Very excited and I would say a little bit emotional,” said Kelsi Mikkonen, who is from the American Cancer Society. “Seeing someone like Rich Mattern step up to the plate like this and do a great deed like this, it’s very exciting and it’s touching and it’s humbling I guess to say the least.”

Last year, Mayor Mattern shaved off his mustache for the cause.

SUPPORT REAL MEN WEAR PINK CAMPAIGN

KVRR’s TJ Nelson is also raising money for the American Cancer Society’s “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign.

He is working to meet his goal of $2,500 by Halloween.

Every dollar you give will help fund research and programs for those with breast cancer.

It’s easy to donate 24-7.

Just click this link or go to our home page and click on the pink ribbon.