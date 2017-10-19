11-Year-Old Girl Missing In Fargo
Tina Tong disappeared from the park near Community Homes at 2200 6th Avenue South in Fargo.
She is 11 years old, 5’4″ tall, skinny, with a black and clue crochet in her hair.
She was last seen wearing a pink and white shirt with sweatpants.
If you have any information about where Tina could be, please call the Fargo Police Department at 701-235-4493.