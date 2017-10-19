11-Year-Old Girl Missing In Fargo

Police Asking For Public's Help

Fargo Police are asking you to help find a missing child this morning.

Tina Tong disappeared from the park near Community Homes at 2200 6th Avenue South in Fargo.

She is 11 years old, 5’4″ tall, skinny, with a black and clue crochet in her hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink and white shirt with sweatpants.

If you have any information about where Tina could be, please call the Fargo Police Department at 701-235-4493.