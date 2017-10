Force Close Homestand with 2-1 Loss to Sioux Falls

The Force fall to 1-2-1-1 on the season

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force only managed one goal on 44 shots against Sioux Falls on Thursday night as they were dealt their fourth loss in five games.

Sioux Falls scored on a 2-on-1 breakaway in the first period to go up 1-0 and never trailed.

Fargo is on the road for the next four games with a series against Omaha beginning Saturday, October 21.