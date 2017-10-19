KVRR Joins in Helping “Read for the Record”

FARGO, ND — Some familiar faces read books aloud to children here in Fargo to help break a world record.

KVRR’s TJ Nelson and Alison Voorhees read Liz Wong’s “Quakers” to kids at West Acres Mall as part of “Read for the Record.”

The goal is to have the same book read to as many kids around the world as possible.

The current record for this annual event was set in 2013 when the book “Otis” was read to nearly 2.5 million children.

“Reach out to kids who maybe don’t get to hear stories all the time or just to reach out in a unique environment,” said Bonnie Cooper, who is with Golden Key International at NDSU. “Reading is the foundation of everything and we just want to promote literacy and education for kids.”

The Golden Key Honour Society started this event in 2006 after people read “The Little Engine That Could” to nearly 79,000 kids.