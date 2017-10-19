The Lego Block Mystery of Downtown Fargo: Find Out More on KVRR Local News @ 9

Nick Broadway

FARGO, ND — The Lego brick, which filled in a hole in the sidewalk, has been taken out.

This morning, several people spotted this Lego brick filling in the empty space of a regular brick.

It’s gone viral locally with many posting about it on social media.

But engineers with the City of Fargo say they had to remove the brick earlier today and are going to fill in the space with cement.

On KVRR Local News at 9, hear from neighbors disappointed by the removal of this so-called “productive” vandalism.

