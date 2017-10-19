The Lego Block Mystery of Downtown Fargo: Find Out More on KVRR Local News @ 9

It's gone viral locally with many posting about it on social media.

FARGO, ND — The Lego brick, which filled in a hole in the sidewalk, has been taken out.

This morning, several people spotted this Lego brick filling in the empty space of a regular brick.

But engineers with the City of Fargo say they had to remove the brick earlier today and are going to fill in the space with cement.

