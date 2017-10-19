Lisbon Honored for Having North Dakota’s “Best Drinking Water”

Water samples from 10 different North Dakota cities were put to the taste test

FARGO, ND — A North Dakota town was recognized for having the state’s most delicious tap water.

Lisbon beat out nine other competing cities at the Holiday Inn for the 89th annual Water and Pollution Control Conference.

Representatives from each city brought in water samples to a panel of judges for a blind taste test.

Public Works employees from Lisbon told us there’s no big secret.

They just make sure their water is constantly being monitored.

“We send samples into the state to make sure everything’s safe and kosher,” said Randy Seelig with Lisbon Public Works. “I think that’s the key. Just be diligent at what you do. I was sitting in my chair, they announced my name and I went, yee-haw.”

Valley City and McVille trailed behind Lisbon for second and third place.

Mandan was the winner of 2016’s drinking water taste competition.