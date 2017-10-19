Local Business Shreds Sensitive Documents for a Good Cause

Record Keepers offered their document shredding service for a donation to the United Way

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo business is offering its documents shredding services to help out charities across the Metro.

Record Keepers is offering its document shredding services to the public for a donation to United Way of Cass–Clay.

The public can bring up to four boxes full of documents or two computer hard drives to shred.

The company says the event gives them a chance to give back to the community while keeping them safe from identity thieves.

“It’s a good way to get rid of those documents that may have sensitive information on them that you don’t want to fall into the wrong hands dealing with identity theft,” said Josh Salber, Operations Supervisor for Record Keepers, “which has pretty rampant in the last few years, so it’s good way to protect yourself.”

The minimum donation for the United Way was $5.

Record Keepers suggests to destroy any documents that contains sensitive information like social security numbers at least once a year.