ND State Senator Carolyn Nelson Celebrates 80th Birthday, Receives Honor of First-Time Award

FARGO, ND — Today marks two special celebrations for Senator Carolyn Nelson, her 80th birthday and the announcement of a special award.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Women in Government announced that she is the first ever recipient of the “Outstanding Woman State Legislator Supporting the Arts award.

She is being honored as a leader of arts community and is described as someone who exemplifies the leadership that women bring to the table.

Among her many accomplishments, she says she couldn’t be more proud to receive this award.

“They called and told me that my application had risen to the top and I was chosen and I was just floored,” St. Sen. Nelson said. “I thought me! North Dakota! And I’m winning this first award and it’s a great honor for me but it’s also a great honor for the people in this state, that we support the arts here.”

Carolyn says she will be traveling to Washington D.C. to receive the award in person.