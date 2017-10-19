NDSU Tip-Off: Tyson Ward Wows Judges in Dunk Contest

The men and women's basketball team participated in a series of contests including a three-point competition, a skills contest, and a dunking competition

FARGO, N.D. — College basketball season is inching ever closer, despite what the warmer weather may allude to. Tonight NDSU held its inaugural tip-off celebration to remind us all that the season opener is right around the corner.

Tonight’s event put NDSU ‘s athletes to the test. The men and women’s basketball team participated in a series of contests including a three-point competition, a skills contest, and a dunking competition.

Sophomore, Tyson Ward walked away with bragging rights after scoring an 87-out-of-100 for his set of three dunks. Marina Fernandez and her partner out-dribbled their competition, finishing the course in 38 seconds.

It was a fun event to set up the upcoming season.Women’s Coach Maren Walseth says it’s the perfect way to reenergize her squad. She says her staff is very optimistic about the 2017-2018 season.

“Last year we had six freshmen,” said Walseth. “All six played a lot, three of them started, so I think we have a lot of experience in that sophomore class. Taylor Thunstedt is a senior, a thousand point scorer. She certainly brings leadership as well. And then we’ve added four freshman and one junior college player, so we have five new faces who are really coming along very, very well. I think our kids and our staff are really excited for our future.”

The women start the regular season at home against Mayville state on November 10th.