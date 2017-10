North Dakota Granted Extension for Real ID Act

The federal government has granted the state an extension until October of 2020 to get in compliance with their driver's licenses.

NORTH DAKOTA — North Dakota has been granted a waiver to get in compliance with the federal Real ID law.

The Real ID Act was put into place to increase standards for identification requirements for boarding a plane and getting into federal facilities.

State officials say they will begin issuing the new licenses by next summer.