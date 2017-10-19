Pet Connection: Meet Pascal

Good things come in small packages.

He may come in a pint-sized package, but Pascal packs a lot of personality into it. The 2-year-old Chihuahua was rescued by Homeward Animal Shelter from a local pound, and he visited live in-studio on the KVRR Morning Show Emily Welker, along with Homeward rescue worker Heather Clyde.

The pair arrived on the set just ahead of the shelter’s annual Wags, Whiskers and Wine celebration and fundraiser, which Clyde has been hard at work helping to organize for some weeks now. Fortunately, Pascal and the fundraiser are both well worth the wait, as you can see from the attached video.

Pascal is a well-behaved fellow, who’s good with cats, other dogs and kids, although he’s better off with the older kids than he would be with the smallest of kids, who often don’t realize the necessity of being extra gentle with this miniature breed. Along with their short stature, Chihuahuas are also very short-haired dogs, which means you’ll want to invest in some warm dog clothing to keep your new buddy warm during the winter weather to come.

The best part of Pascal? His playful nature! He spent most of his time on the anchor desk giving Welker and Clyde some fun wrestling moves (and even some kisses for his rescue worker). If you’re looking for a little buddy who packs a lot of personality, check out the Homeward shelter link, and don’t forget to look at the Wags, Whiskers and Wine event as well.

http://www.homewardonline.org/news-events/wags-whiskers-wine.html