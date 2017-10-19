Philando Castile Memorial Fundraiser to Become a Nonprofit Organization

Philando Feeds the Children is in the works to be an established nonprofit

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A school lunch campaign that started with a goal of $5,000 in honor of shooting victim, Philando Castile, has reached a new goal.

Philando Feeds the Children is in the works to be an established nonprofit, geared towards helping schools with their lunch programs.

The online campaign exceeded its $5,000 goal by raising $80,000 and was able to wipe out $60,000 of school lunch debt for the entire St. Paul school district.

Castile, who was fatally shot by an officer during a traffic stop in 2016, worked as an elementary school cafeteria supervisor and was known by the students as “Mr. Phil.”