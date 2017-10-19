Sanford Health Named New Title Sponsor of the Fargo Marathon

Sanford Health Has Been Named the New Title Sponsor for the Fargo Marathon
Jackie Kelly

FARGO, ND — Sanford Health has been named the new title sponsor of the Fargo Marathon.

The Fargo Marathon said they are looking forward to growing the event with this new partnership through Sanford’s marketing expertise and community engagement.

Sanford said they are excited to be a sponsor because the marathon supports their values of a healthy lifestyle and economic development.

They also want to have all of their employees participate in the marathon in some way.

“I think that’s an important component for us to be able to build a Sanford employee community around health and wellness and just community awareness in general. We’re excited obviously about the event and the potential it holds for us,” Said Nate White, the Executive VP of Sanford Health.

SCHEELS was the company that used to hold the title sponsorship, however this year they wanted a smaller role for the marathon.

Related Post

LIVE: Miracle Treat Day
Five Month Old Girl is the First Patient at the Ne...
Law Enforcement Holding Active Shooter Drill at Ne...
Sanford AirMed Helicopter and Drone Nearly Collide

You Might Like

Lights On Afterschool Fun Run

FARGO, ND -- It may have been a day off for some students in the metro, but they laced up their shoes for the Annual Lights on Afterschool Youth 1K run. Kids who are…

KVRR Joins in Helping "Read for the Record"

FARGO, ND -- Some familiar faces read books aloud to children here in Fargo to help break a world record. KVRR's TJ Nelson and Alison Voorhees read Liz Wong's "Quakers" to kids at West…