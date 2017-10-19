Sanford Health Named New Title Sponsor of the Fargo Marathon

Sanford Health Has Been Named the New Title Sponsor for the Fargo Marathon

FARGO, ND — Sanford Health has been named the new title sponsor of the Fargo Marathon.

The Fargo Marathon said they are looking forward to growing the event with this new partnership through Sanford’s marketing expertise and community engagement.

Sanford said they are excited to be a sponsor because the marathon supports their values of a healthy lifestyle and economic development.

They also want to have all of their employees participate in the marathon in some way.

“I think that’s an important component for us to be able to build a Sanford employee community around health and wellness and just community awareness in general. We’re excited obviously about the event and the potential it holds for us,” Said Nate White, the Executive VP of Sanford Health.

SCHEELS was the company that used to hold the title sponsorship, however this year they wanted a smaller role for the marathon.