South Dakota Man Charged in Suffocation Death of His Wife

Brinker claims he woke up and found his wife cold, then left to pick up their three children
Erin Wencl

MITCHELL, SD — A South Dakota man has been charged in the suffocation death of his wife.

James Brinker, 39, of Mitchell, is charged with manslaughter.

Authorities say Brinker somehow restrained his wife, 36-year-old Marie Brinker, by wrapping her in a blanket, stuffing a sock in her mouth and fastening a belt around her head.

They say Brinker then went to sleep while she suffocated to death.

Brinker claims he woke up and found his wife cold, then left to pick up their three children.

Upon their return, authorities say Brinker sent his two sons inside the home to call 911 while he left.

Brinker has five prior arrests for domestic assault.

Police say there was a current protection order in place between the couple that prohibited Brinker from having contact with his wife.

Related Post

Cass County State’s Attorney Investigates Ne...
Officer Moszer Memorial Coins Selling Fast
South Dakota Woman Dies After Grass Fire Spreads t...
Community Struggles with Answers After Fatal West ...

You Might Like

North Dakota Granted Extension for Real ID Act

  NORTH DAKOTA -- North Dakota has been granted a waiver to get in compliance with the federal Real ID law. The federal government has granted the state an extension until October of 2020 to get in compliance with their…

Charges Dismissed Against DAPL Photojournalist

  MORTON COUNTY, ND -- Charges against a photo journalist who was arrested during the Dakota Access pipeline protests in Morton County last year have been dismissed. Sara Lafleur-Vetter was arrested on Oct. 22 with 140 other people near the…