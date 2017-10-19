Sweeps Becoming the New Normal for NDSU at Home

Six of the Bison's 10 home matches have resulted in 3-0 wins

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State volleyball has found a rhythm, especially at home.

With one game left in a four-game homestand, the Bison have won every set, recording three sweeps in the process.

NDSU is 9-1 at the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse in 2017, and six of those nine wins have come by a score of 3-0.

Head coach Jennifer Lopez is proud of the way her team has closed out matches.

“It’s good,” Lopez said. “It’s definitely one thing we’ve wanted to improve upon is how we finish games, how we start games and making sure we carry that throughout. We’re getting there. We’re making progress in those areas, so we’re really happy to see that.”

The Bison close out their homestand Sunday against South Dakota.