Coach of the Week: West Fargo Football’s Jay Gibson

Gibson and the Packers went 9-0 during the regular season

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Jay Gibson and the West Fargo Packers have been snake bitten in the AAA State Playoffs in North Dakota.

The team got stuck in the semifinals each of the last two seasons despite holding the No. 1 seed.

This year, Gibson says things are different.

Watch the interview to see KVRR Sports Director Keith Albertson’s interview with the coach of the 9-0 Packers.