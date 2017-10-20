Fargo’s Blaze Pizza Opens, Giving Away Free Pizza Until 11 P.M.

The line started around 10 a.m. inside and was all the way out the door by noon
FARGO, ND — Blaze Pizza is officially open and to celebrate, they’re giving away free pizzas.

The only requirement is that you have to follow Blaze Pizza on any social media page such as Facebook or Twitter.

One of the franchisees at Blaze says they wanted to give away free pizzas to show off their new location.

“We want people to understand what we’re all about,” said owner Mike Srnsky. “We want to cause a scene all around the Fargo community area and wherever else in this local area. We are a franchise group that was brought here, so we are local and that’s why we brought in this community. It’s going to be a fun, new thing to bring to the area.”

Blaze will stop giving away free pizzas at 11 p.m.

