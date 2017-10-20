Former City Worker Claims Self Defense Towards Boss, Wants Job Back

Cockfield insists he acted in defense to an angry supervisor
Nick Broadway

 

FARGO, ND — Commissioners in Fargo will decide if a fired city worker can get his job back after allegedly assaulting his boss.

Reports say Aaron Cockfield was terminated from his job at a Fargo solid waste facility on August 22nd.

Officials say Cockfield was clearly the aggressor during a fight with his boss in the break room.

Cockfield insists he acted in defense to an angry supervisor.

The Civil Service Commission denied his appeal, but commissioners will take it on later this month.

Related Post

Sharing Tips in Minnesota Now Just an Option
Fight Breaks Out at Coon Rapids Movie Theater
Previous Evidence Questioned in ND Death Penalty A...
Familiar Names Top Finalist List for West Fargo Po...

You Might Like

Police: 16-Year-Old Using Snapchat at Time of Fatal Crash

  GAYLORD, Minn. -- Investigators in Gaylord, Minnesota say the social media app Snapchat may have played a role in a fatal vehicle crash. They believe the 16-year-old female driver was using Snapchat just before 56-year-old Phillip Andrew Ilg of…