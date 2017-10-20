Home Invasion Results In Arrest

Thirty-year-old James Dubois is accused of entering a home in the 700 bock of 25th Street North while the owner was in the process of moving and had just left.

FARGO, N.D. – A bizarre string of incidents, including a home invasion, in Fargo’s Golden Ridge neighborhood Thursday night ended with one arrest.

Thirty-year-old James Dubois is accused of entering a home in the 700 bock of 25th Street North while the owner was in the process of moving and had just left. Dubois fled when the resident returned.

Police set up a perimeter and searched the area, along with a K-9. They later learned Dubois managed to gain entry to another house several blocks away. A woman was home and Dubois took her phone so she couldn’t call for help. Police say the woman was so frightened she didn’t attempt to escape. Dubois hid out in the home for some time before trying to escape the area. He was caught several blocks away.

He’s facing charges of burglary, terrorizing and preventing arrest. Dubois has no permanent address.