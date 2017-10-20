HS Play of the Week Nominees: October 20

WATCH THE NOMINEES FOR THE D.J. COLTER-KEN KRAFT HIGH SCHOOL PLAY OF THE WEEK

FARGO, N.D. — This week’s nominees for the D.J. Colter-Ken Kraft High School Play of the Week feature one play just in reach of a receiver and one just out of reach of a goaltender.

In the North Dakota state soccer final, Davies forward Samuel Haggard scored a beautiful strike on net against Bismarck.

DGF tight end Bryce Anderson made a leaping catch in double coverage to lock down the other nominee.

You can vote for the Play of the Week under the sports tab, and also on Twitter @KVRRSports, and make sure to follow @DJColterAgency.