KVRR Roundtable: NDSU Welcomes in 10th-Ranked Leathernecks

Bison gear up for 2nd consecutive top-ten matchup.

FARGO, N.D. — Second-ranked NDSU football continues to its toughest part of its schedule this Saturday. The herd host tenth-ranked Western Illinois at the FargoDome.

The Bison defeated ranked opponent last week in Youngstown State. The KVRR Sports team analyzes what the herd need to do to come out with a victory this weekend over the Leathernecks.