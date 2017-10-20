LIVE: Fargo Record Fair Helping Local Vinyl Revival

2017 Fargo Record Fair Hosted At Sanctuary Events Center On Saturday, October, 21st

Fargo Record Fair organizer Dean Sime joins Adam Ladwig to talk about the rise in vinyl in the region.

More than 50 record sellers are coming together at the Sanctuary Events Center on Saturday October 21st for the 8th annual Fargo Record Fair.

Sime talks about the resurgence of vinyl records, and why some prefer them to digital forms of music.

The Record Fair runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Find more information by clicking here.