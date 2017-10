ND Tax Commissioner to Plead Guilty in Drunk Driving Case

He publicly revealed his battle with alcoholism soon after and has sought treatment in the past

BISMARCK, ND — North Dakota Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger is pleading guilty to a charge of drunk driving.

Rauschenberger was arrested during a traffic stop on September 30.

He reports he had a BAC of .20 which is twice the legal limit.

The 34-year-old Republican was appointed to his post in 2014 by then Governor Dalrymple.

He publicly revealed his battle with alcoholism soon after and has sought treatment in the past.

Rauschenberger says he showed poor judgement and says he’s taking steps to get addiction treatment.