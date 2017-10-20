Police: 16-Year-Old Using Snapchat at Time of Fatal Crash

Fargo's Blaze Pizza Opens, Giving Away Free Pizza Until 11 P.M.
FARGO, ND -- Blaze Pizza is officially open and to celebrate, they're giving away free pizzas. The line started around 10 a.m. inside and was all the way out the door by noon. The…
GAYLORD, Minn. — Investigators in Gaylord, Minnesota say the social media app Snapchat may have played a role in a fatal vehicle crash.
They believe the 16-year-old female driver was using Snapchat just before 56-year-old Phillip Andrew Ilg of New Prague was struck and killed last June.
A criminal complaint says the girl told investigators she only glanced at her phone for a second before her vehicle hit the man.
The complaint says her cell phone records indicate she was using Snapchat at the time while going driving about 60 miles per hour.