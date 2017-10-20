Police: 16-Year-Old Using Snapchat at Time of Fatal Crash

A criminal complaint says the girl told investigators she only glanced at her phone for a second before her vehicle hit the man
Nick Broadway

 

GAYLORD, Minn. — Investigators in Gaylord, Minnesota say the social media app Snapchat may have played a role in a fatal vehicle crash.

They believe the 16-year-old female driver was using Snapchat just before 56-year-old Phillip Andrew Ilg of New Prague was struck and killed last June.

A criminal complaint says the girl told investigators she only glanced at her phone for a second before her vehicle hit the man.

The complaint says her cell phone records indicate she was using Snapchat at the time while going driving about 60 miles per hour.

Related Post

More than 100 Fatalities on Minnesota Roads so Far...
Authorities Confirm Body’s Identity as MSUM ...
Woman Who Fell From Pickup Identified
Drivers of Semis Dead after Head-On Crash Near New...

You Might Like

Police: 16-Year-Old Using Snapchat at Time of Fatal Crash

  GAYLORD, Minn. -- Investigators in Gaylord, Minnesota say the social media app Snapchat may have played a role in a fatal vehicle crash. They believe the 16-year-old female driver was using Snapchat just before 56-year-old Phillip Andrew Ilg of…