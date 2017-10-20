Potato Brothers Serving Up Fresh Tots for the United Way

The Potato Brothers gave a chunk of their profits to the Untied Way during lunchtime near The Depot's newest train mural

FARGO, ND — A food truck parked by The Depot in downtown Fargo spent the day helping people in need here in the valley.

Park District officials sold raffle tickets to help the cause while also entering lunch goers in for a chance to win a 65 Quart Yeti Cooler and other prizes.

Potato Brothers staff members tell us they’re happy to help be helping people in need.

The Moorhead based food truck is often found parked outside Junkyard Brewing Company.