Potato Brothers Serving Up Fresh Tots for the United Way

The Potato Brothers gave a chunk of their profits to the Untied Way during lunchtime near The Depot's newest train mural
Nick Broadway

FARGO, ND — A food truck parked by The Depot in downtown Fargo spent the day helping people in need here in the valley.

The Potato Brothers gave a chunk of their profits to the Untied Way during lunchtime near The Depot’s newest train mural.

Park District officials sold raffle tickets to help the cause while also entering lunch goers in for a chance to win a 65 Quart Yeti Cooler and other prizes.

Potato Brothers staff members tell us they’re happy to help be helping people in need.

The Moorhead based food truck is often found parked outside Junkyard Brewing Company.

Related Post

Newest Addition to Fargo Fitness Center Takes Insp...
Expectations are Reaching New Heights for MSUM Foo...
Fargo Man Sentenced in Sex Assault Case
Moorhead Fire Crews Battle Late Night House Fire

You Might Like

Police: 16-Year-Old Using Snapchat at Time of Fatal Crash

  GAYLORD, Minn. -- Investigators in Gaylord, Minnesota say the social media app Snapchat may have played a role in a fatal vehicle crash. They believe the 16-year-old female driver was using Snapchat just before 56-year-old Phillip Andrew Ilg of…