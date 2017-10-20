Sen. Klobuchar, Rep. Peterson Talk with Local Leaders on the Farm Bill

The proposal supports rural development projects, conservation programs, the agriculture industry and the Rural Energy for America program

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Senator Amy Klobuchar and Congressman Collin Peterson are meeting with farmers, business owners and community leaders from across Minnesota to hear their opinions on the proposed Farm Bill.

Peterson says he wants to hear from those the bill impacts the most to meet challenges head-on.

Klobuchar says she wants to hear from local leaders because working together is the only way the bill will get passed.

“Can’t be a divide to get the farm bill passed,” Sen. Klobuchar said. “It has to be a bridge because especially in the Senate, we flake off some of the people who are in a real rural state but never vote for the farm bill that are more on the two-party side and so once we don’t have them, we rely on people that are in more urban states.”

Klobuchar started the day in Moorhead and ended in Badger, Minnesota.