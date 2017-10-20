Two DAPL Protesters Could See Charges Dismissed

a judge in the case says the charges will be dismissed if the men finish their probation on lesser charges

Michael Fasig (L) and Israel Hernandez (R) could see their charges dismissed.

MORTON COUNTY, ND — Two men accused of felony reckless endangerment and criminal mischief during the Dakota Access pipeline protests could see their charges dismissed.

Michael Fasig and Israel Hernandez are accused of ramming a private security officer’s truck, but a judge in the case says the charges will be dismissed if the men finish their probation on lesser charges.

Fasig owes $2,000 in fees and fines and must not break any laws for the next year.

Hernandez owes $325 in fees, must complete 50 hours of community service and commit no crimes within the next nine months.