University of Jamestown Appealing $200,000 Fine for Improper Paperwork

University officials say these violations are "procedural or clerical in nature."
Nick Broadway

 

JAMESTOWN, ND — The University of Jamestown is appealing a more than $200,000 fine for not filing a proper security report.

The Clery Act requires any place of higher education which receives federal funding to give annual security reports.

It must have information on campus crime and explain how they improve campus safety.

University officials say these violations are “procedural or clerical in nature.”

Related Post

“You Get Rid of Them All, Where Would Fargo ...
No Pay Raises for North Dakota College Presidents ...
BBB Risk Report: Scammers Target Younger Victims
Dump Truck Causes Massive Power Outage in Jamestow...

You Might Like

Police: 16-Year-Old Using Snapchat at Time of Fatal Crash

  GAYLORD, Minn. -- Investigators in Gaylord, Minnesota say the social media app Snapchat may have played a role in a fatal vehicle crash. They believe the 16-year-old female driver was using Snapchat just before 56-year-old Phillip Andrew Ilg of…