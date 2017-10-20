Velveeta Cheese Fudge: Yay Or Nay?

Gross Curiosity Or Hidden Culinary Gem?

I found this recipe on Twitter, claiming to be from someone in Duluth, Minnesota. The recipe is for Velveeta cheese fudge. The concept sounded ridiculous, so I shared it on my social media. I asked if anyone had had this particular concoction. Is it an insane relic from 50 years ago? Or is it a true treat that I had just never heard of.

So far, I’ve gotten nothing good reviews about cheese fudge. Honestly, I’m shocked.

What do you think? Is it worth conjuring up this old recipe? If enough people say it is, I just might make it and try it on-air.

Message me on Facebook and Twitter! Decide my cheesy, fudgy fate!