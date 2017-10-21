Bison Defense Sacks McGuire Five Times in Win

NDSU held Western Illinois to 31 yards rushing.

FARGO, N.D. — The herd’s defense was a big part of the team’s 24-12 win Saturday versus Western Illinois. NDSU racked up 5 sacks on the Leathernecks.

The Bison also held the Western Illinois offense to just 31 yards on the ground, and kept the leatherneck offense to just 6 points. The strong defense is a big reason why the Bison were able to outlast Western Illinois on Saturday.

“I was really pleased with the defensive line,” Head Coach Chris Klieman said. “We rotated a lot of guys and they played really hard. We had to get some pressure on McGuire. It is hard to get pressure on him. We made some stops in the run game as well. I just thought our defensive line played at a high level. For us to be successful, we have to continue that. I was really pleased with their play.”