Boo at the Zoo Breaks Attendance Records

Over 6,000 people attended the annual Halloween event

FARGO, N.D. — The Red River Zoo broke records when more than 6,000 people dressed up for their annual trick-or-treating event.

Every single staff member comes together every year to put on Boo at the Zoo. It offers kids a fun and safe early Halloween celebration. It wasn’t just kids who got candy though.

Even the animals got some special treats. Kids made a variety of crafts and were able to take home some free pumpkins.

“This event is extremely important for the zoo being a non-profit and going into winter,” said Sally Jacobson, executive director at the zoo. “That’s when our attendance goes down, our money starts to go down but our expenses go up, so events like ‘Boo at the Zoo’ are extremely critical for us going into winter so that we have a little nest egg to operate off of.”

About 20 community partners set up booths to pass out candy.