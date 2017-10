Shanley Football Completes Perfect Regular Season

Deacons receive first round bye in Class AA playoffs.

FARGO, N.D. — The Shanley Deacons finished off their regular season the same way they began it, with a win.

The Deacons downed Devils Lake 38-7 on Saturday afternoon at Sid Cichy Field. Haley Bucholz scored the first two touchdowns of the game for Shanley and they never looked back.

The Deacons the top seed in Class AA playoffs and will receive a first round bye.