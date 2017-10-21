UND Volleyball Downs Weber State in Straight Sets

Tamara Merseli recorded her second straight double-double and the 11th of the season with 10 kills and a team-best 23 digs in the win

GRAND FORKS, N.D.(UND ATHLETICS) — Though it was very much in peril in a lackluster third set, the University of North Dakota’s home set-winning streak remained intact as the Fighting Hawks rallied for a 25-21, 25-21, 27-25 win over Weber State Saturday morning. UND now has won an incredible 38 consecutive sets at home in the midst of its program-record 19-match home winning streak.

Senior Tamara Merseli recorded her second straight double-double and the 11th of the season with 10 kills and a team-best 23 digs in the win. Faith Dooley contributed 12 kills and Jordan Vail added 10 for the Fighting Hawks.

“Today was just an odd match. We are grateful for the win, but we really never got consistent offensively or defensively,” UND head coach Mark Pryor said. “We were locked in mentally for a few points, and then we would lose focus for stretches of time. We had some good performances, and that definitely helped, but I’m not exactly sure that as a team we were really mentally committed today. As the season goes on, that is something that continues to come up. Maybe it’s just this time of year, when you can’t remember the first part of the season, but you can’t see the end in sight yet. We as a staff realize it’s tough.

“The good news is that we got a W against an improving Weber State program. The great news is that we are home next week as well.”