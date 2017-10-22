Bison Shutout Fort Wayne, Clinch Summit Tournament Bid

NDSU blanks Mastodons.

FARGO, N.D. (NDSU Athletics) – The North Dakota State University women’s soccer team posted a 4-0 shutout victory over the Fort Wayne Mastodons in the final home match of the regular season Sunday, Oct. 22, at Dacotah Field.

With the win, the Bison (7-9-0, 5-1-0 Summit) clinch a spot in The Summit League Women’s Soccer Championship, which will be hosted by NDSU Nov. 2 and 4 at Dacotah Field.

Sophomore Mariah Haberle netted two goals in the match, while juniors Britney Monteon and Malley O’Brien also found the back of the net. Monteon and redshirt freshman Julia Densmore each dished out an assist.

NDSU sophomore goalkeeper Monica Polgar (7-4-0) earned her seventh win between the posts after allowing no goals in 72 minutes, while making a match-high six saves, including stopping a Fort Wayne penalty kick 35 minutes into the contest.

Monteon put the Bison in front less than a minute into the match after she blasted a shot into the back of the net just 52 seconds into the first-half. It was her first goal of the season.

O’Brien made it 2-0, NDSU, after she directed a pass from Densmore into the goal 19 seconds before the end of the first period. It was her team-best sixth goal of the season.

Haberle built the North Dakota State advantage to 3-0 in the 55th-minute when she scored on a cross-pass from Monteon, before netting her second goal of the match and fourth of the season 24 minutes later to balloon the NDSU lead to 4-0.

Fort the match, the Bison were outshot by the Mastodons (1-15-0, 0-5-0 Summit), 25-17, but posted an 8-4 advantage in corner kicks taken.

Deanna Hecht totaled seven shots, with three shots on goal to lead Fort Wayne.

Mastodon goalkeeper Haley Lydon (0-8-0) suffered the loss in goal after surrendering all four goals while making three saves.

North Dakota State is scheduled to close out the regular season with a match at South Dakota State Sunday, Oct. 29, at 1 p.m. If the Bison defeat the Jackrabbits, they will clinch at least a share of their third straight Summit League regular season title.