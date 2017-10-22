Fargo Man Hurt After Crashing His SUV Into A Combine

The Crash Happened Saturday Night Near Enderlin

ENDERLIN, ND — A Fargo man was seriously hurt after crashing his SUV into a combine near Enderlin.

Highway Patrol officials say 27-year-old Matthew Johnson attempted to pass the combine on state Highway 46 last night around 7:30 when the crash happened.

The SUV hit the left rear of the combine forcing it into the ditch. The SUV rolled.

The driver of the combine, 15 year-old Spencer Hajicek-Peterson, was not hurt.

Johnson suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Fargo hospital.

The crash is under investigation.