Missing Man Found Safe

Family Became Concerned When They Didn't Hear From Paul Baker For Days

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. — A man reported missing in Otter Tail County has been found safe.

Authorities say 51-year-old Paul Baker was located at a friend’s house and is not in any danger.

The Dent, Minnesota had been last seen on Tuesday.

Family members reported him missing when they didn’t hear from him for days.