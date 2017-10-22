“Real Men Wear Pink” Donations Help Fund American Cancer Society Breast Cancer Programs

Free Wigs, Cosmetics and Consultations Are Provided To Those Impacted By Breast Cancer

FARGO, ND — October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and KVRR anchor TJ Nelson is helping raise money for the American Cancer Society through the “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign.

Earlier this month, we featured the cancer-battle story of Maria Schmidt.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer after returning to college to pursue a nursing degree at UND.

She beat breast cancer and now works as an oncology nurse at the Sanford Health Roger Maris Cancer Center in Fargo.

Maria credits the programs offered by the American Cancer Society for helping her on her journey.

“I got a lot of help from American Cancer Society”, said Maria. “Not to mention the research that greatly increased my chance of a good outcome. For treatment they have wig rooms in every, just about every cancer center in the state.

They also have a program called ‘Look Good Feel Better’. There is licensed beauticians and cosmetologists who come in and teach you how to take care of your skin because chemotherapy does a number on all of the cells in your body.”

You can help people like Maria by supporting TJ’s “Real Men Wear Pink” campaign.

Just click here to make a donation on TJ’s “Real Men Wear Pink” page.

Thanks to his supporters he has already raised $745 and is getting closer to that $2,500 goal by Halloween.