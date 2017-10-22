Stick Shines Again, NDSU Still Undefeated

Easton accounted for all three of NDSU's touchdowns in Saturday's win.

FARGO, N.D. — Just like a week ago, Quarterback Easton Stick played a huge part in a Bison victory. 2nd-ranked NDSU remained undefeated after downing 10th-ranked Western Illinois on Saturday.

Stick threw his first two picks of the season in the first half, but turned in three touchdowns after to lead the herd to victory. Stick again looked great on the ground as a dual threat for NDSU. The many talents of Easton is why head coach Chris Klieman thinks so highly of his starting quarterback.

“He prepares so well for every game,” Klieman said. “Obviously the one interception he got hit and it fluttered out. That’s not his fault. The other one, he said ‘coach I made a poor throw.’ what do you say to the kid? I think he is the best player in the valley at quarterback. We play some really good ones but this kid is a great player. He prepares himself. I thought in the second half he did it with his arm and he did it with his legs. That is something.”