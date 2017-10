Walhalla Man Killed In Drunk Driving Rollover Crash Identified

Crash Happened Just Before Midnight On October 20

CAVALIER COUNTY, ND — A man killed in a drunk driving rollover crash near Walhalla has been identified.

The highway patrol says 33-year-old Matthew Webster of Walhalla was a passenger in a truck being driven by 31-year-old Heinrich Fehr.

He lost control of the pickup and it rolled, throwing Webster who died at the scene.

Fehr, who faces a DUI charge, was taken to the hospital in Cavalier with injuries.

The deadly crash happened Friday night just before midnight.