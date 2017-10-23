32nd Avenue South in Fargo Opens, Construction Free

Construction on 32nd Avenue South in Fargo Has Concluded, After Months of Work

FARGO, ND — If you drive on 32nd Avenue South in Fargo, you may notice something different.

Construction is complete!

Work started in March and widened 32nd Avenue South and added a new southbound I-29 to eastbound 32nd Avenue loop ramp.

An underground pedestrian walkway was also built to make things safer and more convenient for biking and walking.

NDDOT says some of the difficulties they faced were building alongside truck and commuter traffic.

“The public was really good to us this year,” said NDDOT Assistant District Engineer, Kevin Gorder. “They stayed out of our way, if they didn’t need to be here they found different routes so we could get our stuff in and out. As the traffic comes back, we’ll see how this performs but I’m excited to see what it’s going to do.”

The project wrapped up at the expected date.

NDDOT said they are now starting to prepare for their next season, which is snow and ice control.