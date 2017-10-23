Delta Tau Delta at NDSU Raising Money for Diabetes Research

It is a global organization that funds type I diabetes research with a goal to end the disease worldwide

FARGO, ND — Greek Life students at NDSU are involved with different national philanthropies and one group is raising money with macaroni.

The Delta Tau Delta Chapter at NDSU is hosting their annual Deltaroni event to raise funds and awareness for JDRF.

Members of the Greek chapter say they are glad to be a part of the effort to end type 1 diabetes.

“I think students should look out for each other especially for such a good cause like this one. You really can’t go wrong and I mean it’s all you can eat and college kids like mac and cheese and it’s cheap food. I feel like the community can really get behind it because it really is a great cause.”

The fundraiser is $5 for all you can eat and will be happening until 8 p.m. at the Newman Center.