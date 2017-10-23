Lopez Named NDSU Volleyball Coach after Interim Tag Removed

Lopez took over in May and has helped the Bison to a 15-6 (6-3 Summit League) record

NDSU is removing the interim tag from volleyball coach Jennifer Lopez’s title.

Lopez took over in May, three years removed from her playing years at the school.

This season, she has led the bison to a 15-6 record, including a 6-3 mark in the Summit League.

Bison Athletic Director Matt Larson says he was immediately impressed with how Lopez has done with the student athletes.

Lopez says it’s like a dream come true.

“Growing up and being a part of Bison athletics and watching the culture that makes this place so special,” Lopez said. “To be a part of it on this end of it is kind of an amazing opportunity. You know, it’s a great place, and I’m very thankful to be where I’m at.”

NDSU is on the road against Oral Roberts and Denver this weekend.