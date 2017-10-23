North Dakota Football Players Refuse to Stop Fighting

UND football is 2-6.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Another tough loss for North Dakota this past weekend at the Alerus Center. A banged up football team continues to see injuries.

Quarterback Keaton Studsrud got hurt in the game against Sacramento State and UND had to go to the backup. But all those injuries will not stop the Fighting Hawks for getting ready for Portland State this Saturday.

“I wanna see a lot of pride within the group of guys on our team. Just a lot of fight and competitiveness,” running back Brady Oliveira said. “I don’t want guys to quit. Obviously we never expected this, never wanted this outcome for our season. We still got three games left, and I wanna make those three games the best three games of the season. I want everyone to go out there and fight.”

Head coach Bubba Schweigert agrees with Oliveira.

“We haven’t lost focus on how we want to play and how we want to prepare. We wanna play well,” Schweigert said. “Every game is a meaningful game. We’re not a program that is going to play young guys just for the sake of playing young guys. We’re gonna play the guys that we think are the best and help us win the football game this weekend.”

North Dakota heads to Portland State on Saturday.