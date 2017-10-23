People Gather at NDSU, Checking if They Could Save a Life

NDSU Held a Be the Match Event to Look for Bone Marrow Donors

FARGO, ND — People swabbed their mouths at NDSU in hopes to save a life of someone in need.

Be the Match is a bone marrow registry system event sponsored by NDSU Colleges Against Cancer Organization.

People between the ages of 18 and 44 swabbed their cheeks to see if they were a potential match.

Bone marrow has lifesaving effects and can help cure Leukemia, Lymphoma, and other diseases.

“About one in 300 people will be called back for additional testing to see if they’re a good match and then only one in 430 will ever donate,” said student organizer, Abby Braaten. “But because of those numbers, we need the 429 other people in order to find the match.”

Another event will be held this Wednesday in NDSU’s Memorial Union from 11 to 1pm.

If you would like a swab kit to be sent to your home, click here.