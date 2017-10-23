Protesters Take a Stand in Front of ND Senators’ Offices

They're asking the politicians to help stop Iraqi government forces from fighting the Kurdistan territory

FARGO, ND — Kurdish-Americans in Fargo are protesting in front of Senator Hoeven and Heitkamp’s offices this afternoon.

About a year ago, the two sides fought together against ISIS.

After Iraqi-Kurdistan declared independence earlier in the fall, Iraq sent troops to “impose law and order.”

“We want America to know that we don’t want to be betrayed,” said protest organizer, Kawar Farok. “We stood by America in all those wars, we just expect a favor in return. It’s all we’re asking for. Obviously, this is a peaceful protest and we are making sure it stays that way.”

Farok says they will hold more protests if senators do not take action.

Earlier this month, President Trump declared the United States would stay neutral on this conflict.