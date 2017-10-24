Carson Wentz Has A Bobblehead

Limited edition bobblehead features Wentz in his NDSU uniform.

Fargo, ND — Carson Wentz is the current NFL passing touchdown leader, considered a candidate for league MVP and now has his own bobblehead.

A Milwaukee, Wisconsin company is selling a limited edition Wentz bobblehead dressed in his NDSU football gear.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum says orders have been brisk.

They expect to release 2,017 individually numbered bobbleheads, with the initial 150 arriving later this week.

You can get one online for $40 from the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.