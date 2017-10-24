F-M Welcomes New Community Members with Celebration

there will be another party in the spring for those who couldn't attend

FARGO, ND — It doesn’t matter if you’ve lived in Fargo-Moorhead all your life or just moved a few days ago, everyone was invited to the F-M Welcome Party.

The Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corporation hosted the party to let everyone see what makes the metro a great place to live by getting to know the people that live here.

For just $5, people could get advice about the area while grabbing a drink and enjoying some appetizers.

The economic development corporation also had people there to show them how to get involved in volunteer work.

“The reason that we hold the F-M Welcome Party is to welcome people who are new or newer-ish is what we like to say, to the community,” said Tifanie Gelinske, Workforce Development vice president. “We want to help people get connected to community resources, we want them to help get connected to other people so that they’re not sitting at home and feeling isolated and alone.”

The economic development corporation will put on another party in the spring.