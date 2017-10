High Risk Sex Offender Living in South Fargo

FARGO, ND — A high risk sex offender has moved to south Fargo.

Police say 26-year-old John Bussert is living at 401 9th Street South.

He was convicted in 2013 in Cass County of luring a minor by computer.

Bussert’s victim was a 13-year-old female who he asked on Facebook to send him nude photos and engage in sexual acts.

He will have to register as a sex offender for life.